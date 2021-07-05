Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor Make First Public Appearance Together Since Sparking Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson and actress Phoebe Dynevor have made their first public appearance as a couple since sparking dating rumors.

In photos from Wimbledon, we see the 27-year-old "Saturday Night Live" star sitting in the stands and getting cozy with the "Bridgerton" star, Fox News reported in a piece published on Sunday.

In photos from day 6 of the tennis championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet in London, England, the two stars look very happy as Davidson flashed a big smile at Phoebe who at one point leans on his shoulder as he plants a smooch on her cheek.

Here before Lady Whistledown. ????Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have made their relationship official at Wimbledon. (: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/m3XbwbNGJ8 — E! News (@enews) July 3, 2021

The outlet noted, the couple were friendly with fans and even posed for selfies with some of them at the game.

The two first sparked dating rumors in March when an eyewitness shared the pair were in the United Kingdom and looking like they were close.

“They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them],” a source shared with Entertainment Tonight. “Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently.”

The “SNL” star was previously linked with such superstars as Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and model Kaia Gerber.