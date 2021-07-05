Poll: 64% Of Young Adults Are Not Proud To Be American

A poll published Monday from Issues & Insights and Tippinsights found that only 36% of young adults are proud of being American.

Young adults ages 18 – 24 were the group least likely to say they are proud to be American, the poll found. Of those polled, 59% of Americans ages 25 – 44 said they were proud, along with 75% of adults ages 45 – 64 and 86% of adults over the age of 65. (RELATED: Poll: Literally The Only Political Demographic That Mostly Does Not Take Pride In Being American Is ‘Progressive Activists’)

Conservatives were also much more proud to be Americans than moderates or liberals; 81% of conservatives said they were proud compared to 66% of moderates and 55% of liberals. The divide across party affiliation was similar; 85% of Republicans said they were proud to be an American, 64% of Democrats and 59% of independents said the same.

Men were 18% more likely than women to say they were proud of being American. The poll found that 77% of men and 59% of women were proud. People were also divided by race, with 73% of white Americans and 56% of black and Hispanic Americans saying they were proud of being an American.

Overall, 44% of respondents said they were “extremely proud” to be American, 23% said they were “very proud,” 15% said they were “moderately proud,” 8% were “slightly proud,” 6% were “not at all proud,” and 4% said they were not sure. The I&I/TIPP poll surveyed 1,424 American adults between June 30 and July 2 with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

The Daily Caller asked Americans what their feelings were about Fourth of July. When asked if Fourth of July or Juneteenth was more important, several young people said Juneteenth was more important while others believed that both holidays were important. People also said that the Fourth of July was important to celebrate Americans’ freedom and America as a country.