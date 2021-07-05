Porn Legend Mia Khalifa Trashes America On The Fourth Of July

Porn legend Mia Khalifa had a bizarre Fourth of July message for her fans.

While Independence Day is a blast for most of us as we drink beer and celebrate freedom, she decided to take some shots at the country that helped make her famous! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I just want to remind you guys on this beautiful Independence Day that all America does is destabilize other countries, and then treat refugees and immigrants from those destabilized countries like second class citizens and trash,” Khalifa said in a video shared on her Instagram story to her 24.5 million followers.

You can watch her full comments below.

This is just oozing in irony given Khalifa’s own personal history with foreign countries. Following her explosion in popularity in the adult entertainment world, she received death threats from individuals in the Middle East, including ISIS.

Yet, she apparently thinks that the USA is the problem. Yes, the country that has welcomed her with open arms and helped make her famous is the problem.

My wine is older than your apartheid “state” pic.twitter.com/CTpAitpKZP — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 30, 2021

I’m really getting sick and tired of all this hate towards America. It’s out of control. We have Mia Khalifa, who has faced death threats, complaining about the USA.

It’s almost like these people don’t care about facts. They’ll just say anything for attention.

If you hate America so much, then feel free to live in whatever dictatorship you’d like! It’s not that hard to figure out.

The rest of us will continue to love this amazing country.