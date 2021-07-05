Watch The Preview For ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’

“Fear Street Part 2: 1978” looks like it’s going to be just as great as the first one.

“1994” dropped this past Friday on Netflix, and I was blown away by how much fun it was for a horror film. I planned my whole day around watching it, and I loved it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, fans have a look at the second film in the highly-anticipated trilogy from the streaming giant, and it looks great.

Give the preview a watch below.

You’ll have to excuse me for nerding out, but I just can’t get over how much fun I had watching “Fear Street Part 1: 1994.”

My girlfriend and I were both hooked from the moment it started through the closing credits. It was energetic, full of adrenaline, kept us on the edge of our seats and didn’t slow down at all.

Now, we wait until Friday for “1978,” and as you can all tell, I’m super amped for whatever we get in the second movie.

Make sure to check out “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” this Friday as we continue the journey through the history of Sunnyvale and Shadyside. Let’s get after it!