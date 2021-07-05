Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Says The Lightning Should Lose Game 4 Against Montreal

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had a hot take for the ages about the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning will play the Canadiens in game four Monday night, and they currently lead the series 3-0. With a win Monday night on the road in Montreal, they’ll hoist the Stanley Cup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Castor would like the victory to be a shade delayed. In a video tweeted by Adria Iraheta, Castor said the Lightning should lose game four so that they can win the Stanley Cup at home in game five.

You can watch her explain her thinking below.

Believe it or not, I actually understand Castor’s thinking here. I really do. When the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, the city pretty much burned to the ground, and they won the road.

I can only imagine how crazier things would have been if the Capitals had been in D.C. the night they secured the cup. Things would have been out of control.

Now the Lightning are in a similar situation, and Mayor Castor wants them to win the Cup in game five instead of Monday night.

Here’s the problem with that scenario. That’s an incredibly dangerous game to play. You let the Canadiens get a win, and there’s no guarantee you stop them.

How stupid would everyone involved feel if they blew the Stanley Cup because they wanted to win it at home?

In life and in war, when you have the shot you’re set up for, you take it. You don’t wait. The Lightning need to close this thing out Monday night.

You can catch the game starting at 8:00 EST on NBC.