Watch As Patriotic Americans Belt Out The National Anthem In The Middle Of Walmart

A patriotic shopper set off a storewide ensemble of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Walmart in Texas over the holiday weekend, a video posted to social media showed.

The event took place in a Haslet Walmart where a video posted to Tik Tok shows dozens of men, women and children of all ages stopping to sing the National Anthem amid their shopping. Some held their hands over their hearts as they belted out the patriotic tune under a banner of American flags hung from the ceiling.

“Very patriotic scene in Haslet, Tx Walmart 7/3/21 someone started singing the National Anthem and people joined in,” the caption on the video, shared by Raised Right, read. “God bless Texas and God bless the USA!” (RELATED: ‘Only White Men’: Maxine Waters Goes On Anti-America Rant On July Fourth)

The video has raked in more than 17,000 comments and nearly 180,000 likes.

One Tik Tok user said “you made an old vet cry with pride. God Bless the USA.”

“Proof [there] is still hope for our great country,” one user commented. “Happy Fourth of July America and to all proud Americans!”

Others, however, found the video “super strange” and “scary.”

A poll published Monday by Issues & Insights and Tippinsights found only 36% of young adults are proud to be American. Young adults between the ages of 18-24 were least likely to be proud of being American, according to the poll. Conservatives were also more proud to be American than Democrats.