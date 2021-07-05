Tyler Herro Gets Roasted For His Awful Boxing Skills

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is terrible at boxing.

A Twitter video of Herro boxing blew up over the weekend, and it needs to be seen in order to be believed. It’s amazing just how bad he is at throwing punches. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tyler Herro getting work in ???? (via nolimitherro/IG) pic.twitter.com/eoDFCNO1s3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 3, 2021

Naturally, Twitter went wild with the reactions to Herro’s horrible boxing performance, and he got roasted in epic fashion.

Tyler Herro doing the Marge Simpson uppercut ???? pic.twitter.com/935N7dXHol — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 4, 2021

They said Tyler Herro scooped them upper cuts off the floor ???????? pic.twitter.com/9INrytpKGf — ???????? (@mr__ndongo) July 4, 2021

Tyler Herro is rapidly torching all the street cred he had. https://t.co/CybBlgePhJ — Andy Bates (@A_BATES1995) July 4, 2021

Why did Herro think it was a good idea to post this video? Seriously, what the hell was he thinking? His boxing skills are shockingly bad.

I’m not even a boxer, and I’m pretty sure I could be better right now if I strapped on the gloves.

Seeing as how much Herro struggled at times this past season, he should spend more time working on his game and less time on boxing.

Clearly, he’s just not cut out for the latter.

Stick to basketball, Tyler! It’s what gets you paid. Boxing never will.