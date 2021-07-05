U-Haul Catching Fire Results In Gigantic Explosion With Fireworks

A U-Haul truck catching fire in Ohio resulted in a massive explosion.

In a video shared by WTOL11, fireworks detonated nonstop for nearly 15 minutes in a Toledo neighborhood after a fire.

WTOL11 wrote on YouTube, "A fire on a U-Haul truck in Toledo, Ohio, resulted in fireworks exploding all at once through a neighborhood, injuring at least three people. Video courtesy of Val McKee, who shielded her daughter from the fireworks as they rocketed up onto her porch."

Watch the insane video below.

Drinking beers on the 4th of July and then watching videos of things going wrong with fireworks the next day is a tale as old as time.

Also, the reactions from people in this video were laughably bad. First, we have a woman calling out for a hose.

Lady, you don’t need a hose. There’s nothing a hose is going to do for you in this situation. That ship has already sailed!

Secondly, why the hell is a woman on her porch with her young daughter? Get inside and take cover! Don’t sit on your porch as if this might not get worse.

There are explosives being fired off in all directions! Duck and cover!

It’s truly amazing how every year we never fail to get some fire videos of things going abysmally wrong with fireworks. See you all again in 2022!