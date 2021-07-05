Former UCLA Football Coach Terry Donahue Dies At The Age Of 77

Former UCLA football coach Terry Donahue has died.

The Bruins announced late Sunday night that Donahue had died at the age of 77 after battling cancer for the past two years.

We mourn the loss of a true Bruin and college football legend.https://t.co/NL6FbU5lhw#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/gbO68XLLu0 — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) July 5, 2021

Donahue’s record with the Bruins was 151-74-8, he won three Rose Bowls during his time coaching at UCLA and is the winningest coach in PAC-12 history. There’s no doubt at all that he’s the most successful man to ever lead the program.

Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pacific-12 and UCLA football history, passed away tonight, at his home surrounded by family, following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 77. RIP to a coaching legend. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 5, 2021

Young people might not realize it, but there was a time when UCLA’s football program was very competitive. In the 1980s, Donahue and the Bruins rattled off seven straight bowl wins.

He had things cruising in Los Angeles when he was running the program.

I’ve known Terry Donahue for 40 years. A man of integrity, relentless energy and bled UCLA blue and gold. He helped mold so many young people and continued after retirement from UCLA. Anyone and everyone is better for having met him. A kind Valley boy from SO Notre Dame. RIP. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 5, 2021

Now, at the age of 77, Donahue has passed onto the other side after a hell of a life and a hell of a career. He was a true legend in the world of college football and he will be missed.