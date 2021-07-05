Editorial

Former UCLA Football Coach Terry Donahue Dies At The Age Of 77

2 SEP 1995: HEAD COACH TERRY DONAHUE OF UCLA WATCHES FROM THE SIDELINES DURING THE BRUINS 31-8 VICTORY OVER THE MIAMI HURRICANES AT THE ROSE BOWL IN PASADENA, CALIFORNIA. (Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT/Getty Images)

(Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former UCLA football coach Terry Donahue has died.

The Bruins announced late Sunday night that Donahue had died at the age of 77 after battling cancer for the past two years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Donahue’s record with the Bruins was 151-74-8, he won three Rose Bowls during his time coaching at UCLA and is the winningest coach in PAC-12 history. There’s no doubt at all that he’s the most successful man to ever lead the program.

Young people might not realize it, but there was a time when UCLA’s football program was very competitive. In the 1980s, Donahue and the Bruins rattled off seven straight bowl wins.

He had things cruising in Los Angeles when he was running the program.

Now, at the age of 77, Donahue has passed onto the other side after a hell of a life and a hell of a career. He was a true legend in the world of college football and he will be missed.