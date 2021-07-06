Mom Suffocates While Digging In Donation Bin

An Australian mother died of suffocation Tuesday after allegedly slipping and getting her head stuck in a donation bin.

The body of 33-year-old Alarrah Lawrence was found trapped inside a charity clothing bin with her feet dangling off the ground in the parking lot of a shopping center in Baldivis, Australia, early Tuesday morning, The Daily Mail reported.

Family and friends of a Perth mother are trying to understand an almost unthinkable tragedy. Alarrah Lawrence died when she became wedged in a Baldivis charity bin. She’d been trapped for hours, before neighbours found her body. https://t.co/iuw7S3koFo @amberjohnston_1 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/2SitqVzfDg — 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) July 6, 2021

The mother-of-one reportedly climbed on a plastic bucket to look into the charity bin, but the bucket overturned and she ended up trapped inside, The West Australian reported, referencing video surveillance footage obtained by local police.

The footage reportedly shows Lawrence approaching the bin at around 1:40 a.m., more than three hours before a passerby would report discovering her lifeless body to authorities, according to 7 News Perth. (RELATED: Russian Woman Weighing 224 Pounds Accused Of Killing Her Husband By Suffocating Him With Her Butt)

“Through our investigation so far it seems to be a non-suspicious death where a person has tragically died through very unfortunate circumstances,” Rockingham Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Elliott said, according to 7 News Perth.

Community members said they often witness people similarly attempting to peek through the slits of the charity bins, looking for something, The West Australian reported.

”There’s always clothes scattered around those bins,” one person said, according to the outlet. “That’s why they’ve recently installed a CCTV camera and a light in the car park.”

Lawrence reportedly left behind a 15-month-old son.