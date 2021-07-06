Amin Elhassan Says Adrian Wojnarowski Ruins ‘Black Careers’ That Threaten Him

ESPN star Adrian Wojnarowski was ripped hard by a former employee of the network.

Wojnarowski, who blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason, appeared in the New York Times’ bombshell about the leaked recording of Rachel Nichols and apparently thought she was a bad teammate. Well, former ESPN employee Amin Elhassan lost it when he heard that. During a Tuesday conversation on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” he accused Woj of stepping on the careers of his black coworkers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN Pulls Rachel Nichols From The NBA Finals After Leaked Recording Scandal https://t.co/dZGhULJo8Y — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2021

Elhassan said the following in part, according to Outkick:

Are you f**king sh*tting me? This guy is going to call someone a bad teammate? For real? For real? Do we want to talk about the black careers that he put a foot on because he was threatened by? Do we want to talk about that? Do you wanna talk about the newsbreakers (with an -s!) of diverse background who have rapports with players that Adrian doesn’t have. That he saw as threatening because his sources are all front office people, and assistant coaches trying to move up, and maybe a video coordinator that’s trying to get a better job somewhere else…He steps on a lot of people over there [ESPN].

You can watch Elhassan’s full comments below.

This is a brutal look for Woj and it’s just the latest fallout from the NYT’s reporting the leaked audio of Nichols.

The hits just keep coming for ESPN. The network now has Elhassan pretty much straight-up calling Wojnarowski racist for crushing the careers of his black co-workers. At the very least, he’s implying it.

The behind-the-scenes of the last year of ESPN’s NBA coverage has been defined by an accidentally recorded video, how executives did and did not respond to it, and the extreme fallout: https://t.co/AvoidP8nDQ — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) July 4, 2021

Now, that’s not to immediately say that Woj is guilty, but you can tell from the way Elhassan spoke that he’s very passionate about his feelings on the subject.

The network just can’t seem to shake the perception that it has an issue with race!

What an absolute disaster of a situation for ESPN. Somebody leaked audio of Nichols and now you have a former employee painting the network’s face of NBA coverage as someone who has hurt black careers. I don’t envy the person who has to run the PR response to all this.