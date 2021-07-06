‘Silencing CCP Critics’: Chinese Expert Claims Twitter Restricted Her Account

Anne-Marie Brady, a professor at University of Canterbury and China expert, claims she was temporarily restricted on Twitter after making anti-CCP comments.

“Xi: its my Party and I’ll cry if I want to,” Brady tweeted on the CCP’s 100th anniversary, prior to her account’s suspension.

She then tweeted an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping walking ahead former Chinese President Hu Jintao and Premier Li Keqiang, writing “a picture is worth a thousand words.”

Both tweets were made temporarily unavailable, which she states caused her account to be suspended over the weekend. Her account was restored Sunday, which Brady attributes to The Times reporter Edward Lucas’ efforts in contacting Twitter.

Some of the biggest names in social media, from @Twitter to @LinkedIn @Zoom & @Facebook, appear to be getting into a habit of silencing CCP critics. Yesterday it was my turn to be censored. Thanks for your support in getting it overturned @edwardlucas https://t.co/1V0L2qdPa3 — Professor Anne-Marie Brady (@Anne_MarieBrady) July 5, 2021

“After I had stoked a furore on Twitter and sent umpteen complaints, her account was restored,” Lucas wrote, “Less prominent victims of Chinese censorship would have scantier chances of redress.”

Lucas states that Twitter has not provided an explanation for Brady’s suspension, but that it was most likely the result of CCP online workers reporting her account. When Twitter receives numerous complaints, it leads to an automatic block. (RELATED: Science Journal Editor Says He Resigned After Publisher Said He Can’t Boycott China)

After her account was restored, Brady made comments hinting at Twitter’s involvement with the CCP, writing that it “seems like @Twitter may have briefly forgotten they don’t work for Xi Jinping.”

According to The Associated Press, Twitter released a statement denying that the platform engages in government-enforced censorship.

“To set the record straight, the assertion that Twitter is in coordination with any government to suppress speech has no basis in fact whatsoever,” Twitter said in a statement according to the AP. “We advocate for a free, global and open internet and remain a staunch defender of freedom of expression.”