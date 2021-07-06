Biden Says He Wants To Get More Americans Vaccinated By Having People Knock On Doors

President Joe Biden characterized the federal government’s new vaccination drive as “literally knocking on doors” during a Tuesday press conference.

“In today’s briefing, we discussed how our administration is going to devote the remainder of the summer to a special focus on five ways to make gains in getting those of you who are unvaccinated, vaccinated,” Biden said. “We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first and second shot. Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors, to help get the remaining people protected from the virus.”



White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced a five-point plan to increase vaccination rates earlier Tuesday. The Biden administration missed its deadline to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by the July 4 holiday. 67% of American adults have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NPR. (RELATED: White House Admits It Won’t Reach Its July 4 Vaccine Goals)

“The President will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated, [including] targeted community by community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is,” Psaki said Tuesday morning.



The plan will also include “a renewed emphasis on getting the vaccines to more primary care doctors and physicians,” she added.

Both Biden and Psaki emphasized that Americans who have not gotten vaccinated should do so due to the increased prevalence of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Although the Delta variant seems to be more contagious than other forms of COVID-19, studies have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain effective against it.

The White House announced July 1 that it would direct surge teams to areas of the U.S. impacted by the Delta variant. A team has already been deployed to Mesa, Colorado.