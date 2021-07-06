Britney Spears Wants To ‘Officially Retire’ From Making Music, Manager Says As He Steps Down

Britney Spears reportedly wants to “officially retire” from music, her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, shared as he stepped down after 25 years with her.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney [Spears] and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” read Rudolph’s email, obtained by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. The email was addressed to Britney’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and Jamie Spears, conservator of her estate.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” it added. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career,” the letter continued. “And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.” RELATED: Company Set To Oversee Britney Spears’ Estate Wants Out Following Her Testimony, Citing ‘Changed Circumstances’)

Her manager said he wished “Britney all the health and happiness in the world” and would always be there for her “if she ever” needed him again as he always has been, according to the outlet.

The 39-year-old singer recently delivered an explosive testimony in court calling for an end to her 13-year conservatorship, owned by her father Jamie, which she alleged was “abusive.”

She also claimed she had been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.