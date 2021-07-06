Man Arrested After Hundreds Protest Viral Video Of Him Calling Neighbor Racial Slurs

A New Jersey man was arrested Monday as dozens protested near his home over a video in which he repeatedly used racial slurs against a black neighbor.

Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, was charged with harassment and biased intimidation for his words and actions caught in a “disturbing video” from Friday, Mount Laurel Police Department announced.

Edward Cagney Mathews was arrested at 7:30 pm from his home???? pic.twitter.com/6Hgpr2Gn6i — LADYSTAR???????????????????????? (@DianaBubby729) July 6, 2021

In the video, recorded by a member of the neighborhood, Mathews can be seen harassing a black man and using a variety of offensive labels while confronting him.

The footage shows the two men at the doorstep of the Mount Laurel homeowners’ association president’s home. The black man accosted by Mathews in the video had reportedly interceded for the HOA president’s wife, with whom Mathews was quarreling, according to WCAU.

Upon the arrival of a police officer, Mathews reportedly ordered the law enforcement official to “go talk to the n*****s” and “tell them about me.”

“Did you know monkeys live here?,” he also yelled to onlookers, WCAU reported.

On Monday, a massive crowd of protestors gathered outside Mathews’ house while police stood guard. Mathews and the police officers were pelted by the activists while escorting the defendant out of the house. (RELATED: Coffee Shop Owner Fires Her Husband For ‘Repeating’ N-Word)

“The officers were hit with bottles, they were sprayed with pepper spray and they were yelled at,” former Mount Laurel police officer Corey Jones said, according to WCAU. “All kinds of those things happened. Fortunately because of their training, experience, professionalism, there weren’t any life-threatening injuries to our police officers out there.”

“They had seen videos that weren’t available to us on Friday night that were even worse than what we did have available to us on Friday night,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said, according to WCAU. “And the protesters had every right to be upset about that because this is despicable conduct.”

Mathews apologized for his behavior, maintaining that he is not a racist, during an interview with WCAU shortly before his Monday arrest.