Finn Little Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Cast In A Role Similar To A Young Rip. Does It Mean Beth Is Alive?

There is another young man joining the ranch in “Yellowstone.”

According to Deadline, Finn Little is in the fourth season of the hit Paramount Network show, and he’ll “play Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser) whom the Duttons gave a home.” (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Why is this important? Well, there are two main reasons. Number one, we all know Beth and Rip can’t have kids, and we know the latter was taken in by the Duttons.

So, it would certainly seem like Carter joining the ranch is more or less Rip 2.0, which means he could be the child Beth and Rip could never have.

Why is that super important? It means that Beth would have to be alive. No point in bringing in a child for Rip to help raise if Beth isn’t around, right?

Secondly, we know that the ranch will eventually become Tate’s. The youngest Dutton needs a right-hand man, and it would appear that Carter could be to Tate what Rip was to John.

This is just pure speculation, but I think there is enough evidence to suggest that I’m on the right path.

Unfortunately, we won’t find out for a few more months because season four doesn’t drop in the fall. In the meantime, make sure to keep checking back around the clock for the latest “Yellowstone” info on the web!

