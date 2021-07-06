Gigi Hadid Issues Plea To Paparazzi, Fans To Respect Baby Daughter’s Privacy

Gigi Hadid has issued a plea to paparazzi and fans to respect her baby’s privacy and not post or publish photos of her and Zayn Malik’s 9-month-old daughter, Khai.

“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” the 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model captioned her letter in a note posted on Twitter. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Reveals She Was ‘A Few Months’ Pregnant During Fashion Month In February)

“She loves seeing the world!” she added. “And although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places—a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!” (RELATED: Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together)

“She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city or what I’ve wanted to protect her from,” Hadid continued. “I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC…that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

The lingerie model explained she’s “intentionally” never shared her daughters face on social media” and said it would be her and Malik’s wish their daughter gets to choose “how to share herself with the world when she comes of age.”

Gigi said she also would like their daughter to “live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

“It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of images, if and when she is caught on camera,” her letter added. “I know it’s an extra effort—but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do…and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”

The supermodel made headlines in early 2020 when she confirmed she and boyfriend Malik were expecting their first child together. It comes following reports late last year the couple had rekindled their relationship after splitting in January 2019. The two first started dating in November 2015 before splitting up in 2018. They got back together only to break up the following January.