Intense Video Captures Moment Propane Explosion Demolishes House

A Michigan homeowner said a newspaper delivery man and her dogs rescued her and her family from an explosion that demolished her home, WDTN News 2 reported Tuesday.

At 4:30 a.m. on July 4, Toni Jolman and six others were sleeping when her dogs woke her up and the local newspaper delivery man alerted her to the danger, according to WDTN News 2.

“[I] let them in my room, heard a banging on the door; it was an older guy,” Toni Jolman told WDTN News 2. “[I] kind of got scared, being a female answering the door at that time. He screamed that my garage was on fire.”

Jolman told the outlet that the delivery man initially thought the blaze was a bonfire that might spread into surroundings trees, not fire coming from within the house. However, Jolman managed to escape the house with her family just moments before a propane tank and fireworks exploded, according to WDTN News 2. (RELATED: Man Arrested By Feds After Fireworks Explosion Injures 17, Including Nine Cops)

“This man, he’s an angel, he saved my life,” Jolman told WDTN News 2. “Between him and my dogs, we’re here today because of this man … thank you, whoever you are, thank you.”

“What I have on is what I own at this point,” she reportedly added.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.