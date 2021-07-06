Kevin Hart Shares He’s Teaching His Daughter How To Drive And How Things Are Going

Kevin Hart revealed that he’s teaching his daughter, Heaven, how to drive and shared how it’s going so far.

“My little girl is growing up…. #Harts,” the 42-year-old comedian captioned his post on Instagram. It included a selfie of his 16-year-old daughter in the driver’s seat and the actor in the passenger seat. The comments were noted by CrowRiverMedia.com in a piece published on Tuesday. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Admits To Lying About The Level Of Pain He Had Following Car Crash)

The post was noted by some of the “Central Intelligence” star’s A-List friends like singer Nelly and Cedric the Entertainer. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

“All downhill from here champ…,” Nelly replied, while Cedric added, “Maaan !!! Tell me about it (sic).”

The “Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle” star’s post has since gone viral with more than 1.5 million likes and counting.

Hart recently shared that his kids consider him to be the “cool dad.” However, they think there’s funnier people on TikTok and YouTube, MSN.com noted.

“I’m the cool dad,” Kevin shared. “But it’s not like dad is the funniest person.”

“They’ve got a list of people funnier than me,” he added. “My kids are on YouTube, they’re on TikTok, they got a whole new generation of people that they love.”