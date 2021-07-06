Mac Jones Signs A Contract With The Patriots Worth $15.6 Million

Quarterback Mac Jones has reportedly signed his rookie deal with the Patriots.

According to Adam Schefter, Jones has signed a rookie deal worth $15.6 million over four years. There is also a fifth-year option on the deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones officially signed his four-year, $15.6 million contract that also includes a fifth-year option. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2021

The quicker Jones can start for the Patriots, the better it is for the team’s salary cap. His cap hit annually is going to amount to peanuts while he’s on his rookie deal.

That will free up lots of money to be used all over the rest of the roster. As we’ve seen many times, getting a solid young QB on the cheap is a great way to have success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

The greatest example of this fact is Russell Wilson with the Seahawks as a third round pick. Now, the Patriots will attempt to do something similar with the former Alabama Heisman finalist.

More than anything, I think fans are just super excited to see how Jones does in the NFL. He only had one full year of starts in college, but he looked unstoppable with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Now, he’s suiting up for Bill Belichick and the Pats.

Judging from what we saw him do in Tuscaloosa, he should be just fine.