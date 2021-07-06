Megyn Kelly Expanding Podcast To Live, On-Camera Show

Former NBC News and Fox News host Megyn Kelly announced Tuesday morning that her podcast is expanding to add a live, on-camera show as part of an exclusive partnership with SiriusXM.

Kelly said that her show, which is one of the top podcasts in the country, will be expanding to a live two-hour show that will air five days a week from 12-2 p.m., according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will also add a video component for subscribers.

The expanded show will start Sep. 7, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: When Biden Called America A ‘Racist Country’ He ‘Had Someone Very Near’ In Mind)

Happy to announce our show (already one of the top podcasts in the USA after 9 mos) is expanding its reach – partnering w/SiriusXM (a great team!) in a live, 2-hour show, going 5 days/wk & adding video too. Starts in September. Thank you to our listeners! https://t.co/4aZ5MlgBGj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 6, 2021

“My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events,” Kelly told The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

“I can’t think of a better partner to help us expand that reach even further than a blue-chip brand like SiriusXM, which has always been a leader in predicting market trends and is perfectly positioned for the evolving manner in which Americans consume their news,” she added.