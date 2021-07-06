Professor Eddie Glaude Rolls Eyes On MSNBC When Guest Christopher Rufo Describes CRT Materials Used In Classrooms

Eddie Glaude, a Princeton University professor who appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday, rolled his eyes when Manhattan Institute Fellow and prominent critical race theory critic Christopher Rufo described the materials used in classrooms.

Rufo said that parents are concerned about the materials being taught to their children, including content about how “whiteness” is harmful. He said the CRT content is taught in hundreds of schools across the country. (RELATED: ‘You Repeat These Same Things’: Joy Reid And Christopher Rufo Clash Over Critical Race Theory)

“What I’m concerned about, and what millions of parents are concerned about is things that are happening in hundreds of public schools, in Illinois and Chicago, where they’re teaching children as young as kindergarten that whiteness is the devil and attempts to lure people into it with the promise of stolen land and stolen riches,” Rufo explained. “That’s a book used in hundreds of schools.”

MSNBC’s @esglaude rolls his eyes when @realchrisrufo describes one of the far-left books being used in Chicago kindergarten classes pic.twitter.com/7d71etYAcC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 6, 2021

When Rufo said that “whiteness is the devil,” Glaude dramatically rolled his eyes.

Rufo then went on to talk about the increasing amount of public opposition to CRT. Parents have formed over 165 groups to combat CRT according to an NBC News analysis, and school boards across the country have been flooded with concerned parents.

“And people don’t think that’s right,” he continued. “People want to know where it comes from, people want to know what ideologies are for it.”