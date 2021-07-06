Nine Wisconsin Football Players Make PFF’s Preseason All-Big Ten Teams

Pro Football Focus thinks Wisconsin’s football team is loaded with talent.

PFF recently released it’s preseason all-Big Ten teams, and nine Badgers were featured. Most notably, quarterback Graham Mertz was third-team, tight end Jake Ferguson was first-team and linebacker Jack Sanborn was second-team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No matter how you slice it, PFF clearly sees nine starters on Wisconsin’s squad as all-conference caliber players, and that’s bad news for the teams we face.

I’ve been saying it for months at this point, and I’ll keep saying it. My expectations for Wisconsin football in 2021 are huge.

I expect us to absolutely shred everyone we play during the regular season. We just have way too much talent not to dominate across the board.

Outside of games against Notre Dame and Iowa, I’m not even sure how many of our matchups will be close. That might sound arrogant, but it’s true.

Wisconsin is coming to roll and I don’t intend on taking prisoners.

Week one against Penn State can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be a glorious day when we watch the Badgers walk back onto the field. Can’t wait!