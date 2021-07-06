Peyton Manning Says ‘If It Wasn’t’ For His Mother, Tom Brady Would ‘Have 11’ Super Bowl Rings

Peyton Manning credited his mom, Olivia Manning, with preventing Tom Brady from winning a whole lot more Super Bowl rings than he has already won.

“If it wasn’t for my mother, Olivia Manning, he’d have 11 [Super Bowl rings] of ’em,” Peyton shared during the prediction show leading up to “The Match.” The comments were noted by CBS Sports.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

The comments referenced Peyton’s brother, Eli Manning, stopping the 7-time Super Bowl-winning QB Brady from getting another ring — not once, but twice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the 2007 season, Brady and the Patriots came up short of a perfect 19-0 season in the Super Bowl against Eli and the Giants, the outlet noted.

Peyton also managed to stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB from possibly earning another ring after beating him and his team in three AFC title game matchups.

If it wasn’t for Manning’s mother, Brady might not only have double-digit rings but could potentially have scored five more Lombardi Trophies for a total of 12 titles, the outlet noted.

This is, of course, assuming that the former New England Patriots QB would have gone on to beat whomever he faced in the Super Bowl if he and his team had won all five of those trips to the AFC Championship Games.