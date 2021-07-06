Editorial

REPORT: Elon Musk Is Living In A 375-Square-Foot Home

Elon Musk is reportedly slumming it hard these days.

According to a Monday report from the New York Post, the SpaceX billionaire is living in a 375-square-foot modular home in Boca Chica, Texas after getting rid of his nice real estate and putting up his final property for sale. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The home is reportedly worth a grand total of $50,000.

In case you’re wondering what a modular home like this looks like, you can take a glance below.

It’s stuff like this that reminds us all just how awesome Elon Musk is. The dude is one of the richest people to ever live, and he slums it like a college kid.

If you’re not into that, then I don’t know what to tell you. He’s not into frills. He just wants to kick back and enjoy life.

Who needs a big fancy estate when you can just relax in your 375-square-foot modular home?

I might have to sell my place and embrace this kind of lifestyle. If it works for a guy worth billions and billions of dollars, then maybe it’ll work for me.

It’s worth a shot, right?

Let us know in the comments what you think about Musk’s living situation.