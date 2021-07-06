Editorial

Seth Rogen Says Paul Rudd Once Gave Him A Massage At A Spa In Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES - MAY 21: Actor Paul Rudd and actor/executive producer Seth Rogen pose at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Knocked Up" at the Mann's Village Theater on May 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Seth Rogen told an incredible story Monday about Paul Rudd.

The legendary “Superbad” actor tweeted late Monday afternoon that Rudd once secretly gave him a massage at a spa in Las Vegas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Rogen, Rudd saw him going into a spa and convinced the masseuse to let him start the massage thinking Rogan would immediately notice. When he didn’t, Rudd massaged him for the entire session!

It’s moments like this one that we’re reminded that the internet can be really awesome at times. Usually, the internet is trash.

When we get moments like this one, we’re reminded that the internet can provide some awesome moments, and Paul Rudd secretly giving Seth Rogen a massage is incredible.

Rudd is known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, and this story only further cements that belief. He’s such a nice guy that he literally gave Rogen a massage for his entire session when he didn’t notice the prank.

It’s also a testament to Rudd’s awesome massage skills. I’d imagine you could immediately tell the difference. Apparently, that’s not the case at all.

We need Seth Rogen to be tweeting regular stories about his interactions with Hollywood celebrities because this was awesome. Props to Rudd for pulling off a hell of a prank without being noticed.