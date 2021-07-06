Sha’Carri Richardson Not Going To Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off Relay Team

Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the official roster for track stars headed to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games released on Tuesday.

"The U.S. Olympic Track [and] Field roster is in place for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games featuring a bevy of veterans combined with a legion of 81 first-time Olympians set to don the red, white and blue as the Olympic Games take place July 23 – August 8," a tweet read from the Official Twitter account for the USA Track and Field team. "#TokyoOlympics #JourneyToGold." The post was noted by Boston.com.

The post included a link to an article displaying who would be participating in the Olympics, and Richardson's name was not listed.

The 21-year-old sprinter’s positive test for marijuana recently wiped away her win at Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, last month. She had lost her spot in the 100-meter individual race, but there was still a possibility that she might have been able to go as part of the relay team.

Her 30-day suspension as part of her positive test will end before the start of the relays on August 5. That meant she could have possibly won a medal as part of the 4×100 relay team, the outlet noted.

When asked about the athlete’s reaction to the roster news, her agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, said the two haven’t discussed it.

“We haven’t spoken about it at all,” the agent shared, according to Boston.com. “It was actually not a topic we focused on.”

In a statement, the U.S. Olympic Track [and] Field team said that it was “incredibly sympathetic toward Sha’Carri Richardson’s extenuating circumstances” and “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated, the outlet reported.

“So while our heartfelt understanding lies with Sha’Carri, we must also maintain fairness for all of the athletes who attempted to realize their dreams by securing a place on the U.S. Olympic Track [and] Field Team,” the statement added.