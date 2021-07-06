Tennessee’s Football Team Has Had 25 Players Transfer Since October 2020

One stat tells you everything you need to know about the state of Tennessee’s football program.

According to Pick Six Previews, Tennessee has had 25 players transfer out of the program since October. That's tied with Michigan State for the most in America.

Most scholarship transfers out

• Power 5, since October 25 – Tennessee

22 – Michigan State

22 – Kansas

20 – Mississippi State

20 – Missouri

19 – Auburn

19 – Vanderbilt

18 – UNC

17 – Louisville

17 – Michigan

17 – TCU

17 – West Virginia — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) July 5, 2021

With Josh Heupel now running the show in Knoxville, I think it’s safe to say that he has his hands more than full.

He inherited a dumpster fire of a situation from Jeremy Pruitt, and the roster is hemorrhaging talent. Whenever you have 25 players transfer in a single season, you know there are major problems unfolding.

Unfortunately for Tennessee fans, there doesn’t really seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel. The program is engulfed by chaos, Heupel doesn’t really seem like the right coach to pull the Volunteers out of this nosedive and we all know how tough the SEC can be.

There are some hard days ahead for Tennessee and fans of the program.

The world of college football can be unforgiving and Tennessee fans know that fact firsthand.