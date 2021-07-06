Tennessee’s Football Team Has Had 25 Players Transfer Since October 2020

One stat tells you everything you need to know about the state of Tennessee’s football program.
According to Pick Six Previews, Tennessee has had 25 players transfer out of the program since October. That's tied with Michigan State for the most in America.
Most scholarship transfers out
• Power 5, since October
25 – Tennessee
22 – Michigan State
22 – Kansas
20 – Mississippi State
20 – Missouri
19 – Auburn
19 – Vanderbilt
18 – UNC
17 – Louisville
17 – Michigan
17 – TCU
17 – West Virginia
— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) July 5, 2021
With Josh Heupel now running the show in Knoxville, I think it’s safe to say that he has his hands more than full.
He inherited a dumpster fire of a situation from Jeremy Pruitt, and the roster is hemorrhaging talent. Whenever you have 25 players transfer in a single season, you know there are major problems unfolding.
Unfortunately for Tennessee fans, there doesn’t really seem to be any light at the end of the tunnel. The program is engulfed by chaos, Heupel doesn’t really seem like the right coach to pull the Volunteers out of this nosedive and we all know how tough the SEC can be.
There are some hard days ahead for Tennessee and fans of the program.
The world of college football can be unforgiving and Tennessee fans know that fact firsthand.