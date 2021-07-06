Texas Quarterback Casey Thompson Will Donate Cameo Earnings To Charity

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is pulling off a classy move with his Cameo earnings.

Now that college athletes are allowed to profit, many have signed up for Cameo, which allows people to pay for short videos from athletes and entertainers.

Thompson announced that his earnings, which are $50 a video, will be donated to No Kid Hungry. The charity helps people struggling to find food.

You can watch him announce the decision below.

This is a pretty classy move from Thompson, who will be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns this year.

Obviously, there’s a ton of excitement around the fact that college athletes can now profit, and it’s understandable that guys are trying to cash in.

Yet, Thompson clearly isn’t all about himself. He wants to use his platform as the new face of Texas football to help others.

If that’s not an all-class move from the quarterback down in Austin, then I don’t know what is.

Props to Thomspon for using some of his NIL money to help the less fortunate. America could use a lot more of that kind of spirit these days.