12-Foot Python On The Loose After Escaping From Shopping Mall

A 12-foot python slithered its way out of its enclosure at Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Monday evening, The Advocate reported.

The albino Burmese python known as Cara is a “very sweet snake” and is not venomous, according to The Advocate. She weighs 150 pounds, according to WAFB9.

“While we’ve created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit,” the Blue Zoo said in a statement. “Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows.” (RELATED: Escaped Python Slithered Into Toilet And Bit Its Owner’s Neighbor In The ‘Genital Area’)

Pythons tend to be most active at night and some of the searchers wore night vision goggles trying to locate Cara, according to The Advocate. Zoo officials and area snake experts searched for the snake on Tuesday night throughout the zoo, but officials believe it made its way into the ceiling.

Pythons are constrictors, meaning they kill their prey by wrapping themselves around it and suffocating it, according to the San Diego Zoo. They are classified as primitive snakes because they have two lungs as most snakes only have one, according to the San Diego Zoo.

The Blue Zoo closed Tuesday and is on lockdown while Cara was missing and search efforts continue, but the Mall of Louisiana remained open, The Advocate reported. Cara was still missing as of Wednesday.