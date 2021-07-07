Aaron Rodgers And Bryson DeChambeau Win The Match Over Tom Brady And Phil Mickelson

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won The Match over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

The popular celebrity golfing event took place Tuesday night in Montana, and tons of fans wanted to see which QB and pro golfer would win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau have just won The Match over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady ‼️ pic.twitter.com/L16uIRNpX1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 7, 2021

Well, DeChambeau and the face of the Green Bay Packers closed out the night victorious.

Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. ???? The stage is set for Capital One’s The Match. pic.twitter.com/47O64Edtig — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 6, 2021

Seeing as how popular The Match has become, I think we can expect the event to continue for a long time.

Whenever you can get four major names involved in a celebrity golfing event, odds are that you’re going to have success.

Brady and Rodgers are two of the most famous athletes in America, and Mickelson and DeChambeau are two huge names in the world of golf.

Aaron Rodgers sinks a putt to win The Match pic.twitter.com/rNlRM5Rb8z — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 7, 2021

Also, I didn’t know that Brady was a member of the Yellowstone Club in Montana, which is close to where I used to live.

Check out the epic tweet below. Must be nice!

Tom Brady won’t have to travel far for “The Match” in Big Sky, Montana, owning a residence at the nearby Yellowstone Club. • 864 members

• $400,000 initiation fee

• $40,000 annual fee The average member spends about 60 days per year at the club, and houses go for $5M to $25M pic.twitter.com/rgl7NprVoR — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 6, 2021

Props to Rodgers and DeChambeau for securing the win.