Aaron Rodgers And Bryson DeChambeau Win The Match Over Tom Brady And Phil Mickelson

BIG SKY, MONTANA - JULY 06: Aaron Rodgers (L) and Bryson DeChambeau celebrate after winning Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won The Match over Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

The popular celebrity golfing event took place Tuesday night in Montana, and tons of fans wanted to see which QB and pro golfer would win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, DeChambeau and the face of the Green Bay Packers closed out the night victorious.

Seeing as how popular The Match has become, I think we can expect the event to continue for a long time.

Whenever you can get four major names involved in a celebrity golfing event, odds are that you’re going to have success.

Brady and Rodgers are two of the most famous athletes in America, and Mickelson and DeChambeau are two huge names in the world of golf.

Also, I didn’t know that Brady was a member of the Yellowstone Club in Montana, which is close to where I used to live.

Check out the epic tweet below. Must be nice!

Props to Rodgers and DeChambeau for securing the win.