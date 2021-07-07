Aaron Rodgers Avoids Questions About His Future With The Packers

Aaron Rodgers had no interest in talking about the Packers after winning The Match.

Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson during their Tuesday night match, and the Packers QB didn't want to focus on football.

At the moment, nobody has any idea if Rodgers will ever play again for Green Bay, and he didn’t provide any new clues Tuesday night.

Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau have just won The Match over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady ‼️ pic.twitter.com/L16uIRNpX1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 7, 2021

According to ESPN, the star quarterback said he didn’t know if he’d be the team’s starting QB week one, and then changed the subject.

“I’m just having a good time out here with Tom. I’m trying to talk to him about if he’s going to keep playing or not,” Rodgers told the commentators.

Aaron Rodgers sidestepped questions on TNT about whether he would be quarterbacking the Packers on opening day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2021

Questions about Aaron Rodgers’ future aren’t going away, and that’s just a fact. Until Packers fans get an answer on what’s happening, you can expect the topic to constantly get discussed.

Rodgers seemingly has zero interest in returning to Green Bay, and he’s not overly shy about it.

.@BAndersonPxP introducing Aaron Rodgers: “Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packer, maybe, hopefully, God willing. Reigning MVP.” — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) July 6, 2021

The fact he’s still out here talking about how he doesn’t know if he’ll be there week one should tell you everything you need to know.

He’s just not that interested in playing for the Packers. He has one foot out the door and it’s almost certainly over.

“I don’t know” Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season ???? pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Of course, I could be wrong. The NFL is a crazy place, and things can quickly change. As of right now, I’m still not sure I see any reason to believe Rodgers will be back. We’ll see if I turn out to be correct!