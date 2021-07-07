AFT President Claims CRT Isn’t Being Taught In Schools — Her Own Union Says Otherwise

The president of America’s second-largest teacher’s union claims that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not being taught in schools despite the fact that her union has both spoken out in support of the practice and vowed to defend teachers who defy bans on CRT.

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten made the comment on Wednesday while speaking at the annual AFT TEACH Conference.

“Critical Race Theory is not taught in elementary schools or middle schools or high schools,” Weingarten said while adding that “culture warriors” are “bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching accurate history.”

Not only is it well-documented that CRT is being taught in public schools all over America, but many users on the internet were quick to point out that Weingarten’s own union has promoted CRT in schools.

AFT Secretary-Treasurer Fedrick Ingram said in a June 14 interview on Good Morning America that CRT “allows educators to give our students the opportunity to understand the full breadth and depth of the American society.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist and teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Watch AFT Secretary-Treasurer @fedingram on ABC’s @GMA about how teaching critical race theory allows educators to “give our students the opportunity to understand the full breadth and depth of the American society.” Watch the full clip now pic.twitter.com/7LSwPLJbGA — AFT (@AFTunion) June 14, 2021

The union has also referred to CRT as “an irreplaceable lens with which we can view our difficult history” and “a way of understanding how racism has shaped public policy and law” while speaking out against efforts to ban the teaching of it in schools.

Weingarten herself even recently declared that the AFT would defend its members who are punished for violating state laws that ban the teaching of CRT.

In addition, one of the featured speakers at their conference is noted anti-racist author and CRT advocate Ibram Kendi, whose real name is Henry Rodgers.

AFT President — “No one teaches CRT in schools, we just have its most famous advocate headline our conferences.” pic.twitter.com/IyECSuCLx0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 7, 2021

In addition to the AFT, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association (NEA), recently approved a plan to implement CRT in 14,000 school districts across all 50 states. (RELATED: A Parent-Led Rebellion Against Critical Race Theory Is Storming School Boards Across The Country)