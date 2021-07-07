‘Not Unpatriotic’: Air Force Academy Professor Embraces Teaching CRT To Military Cadets

U.S. Air Force Academy associate professor of political science Lynne Chandler García defended teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT) to cadets in an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post.

Garcia wrote she teaches CRT at the U.S. Air Force Academy because “it is vital that cadets understand the history of the racism that has shaped both foreign and domestic policy.” She argued that teaching CRT to future military officers would allow them to “comprehend the unique experiences and concerns of their diverse troops.”

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

U.S. military academies should teach critical race theory, Lynne Chandler García writes. Here’s why: https://t.co/Og4EYP1GNk — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) July 6, 2021

“It helps students identify the structural racism and inequality that has been endemic in American society. And it provides methods for deconstructing oppressive beliefs, policies and practices to find solutions that will lead to justice,” García wrote of CRT. “The reality of the Constitution is that it upholds the rule of law and human rights, but once also allowed slavery and has been used to perpetuate legal discrimination.”

García also claimed racism has been “ingrained in the system from the very beginning” in part because former President George Washington is said to have opposed black soldiers in the military.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley defended the teaching of CRT within the U.S. military during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in late June. He dismissed arguments from Republican lawmakers that teaching CRT in the military undermines its overall mission and instead claimed it would improve the “discipline and cohesion” of the military. (RELATED: ‘It Was Pathetic’: Trump Goes After Mark Milley For Defending Critical Race Theory In Military)

García, who agreed with Milley’s remarks, wrote that teaching CRT at military academies “is not unpatriotic” and does not “promote division among our military members.”

She concluded that cadets should be exposed “to certain literatures” that “make them uncomfortable or test their existing beliefs,” arguing that teaching concepts like CRT will make cadets “equipped to participate bravely on the battlefield of ideas.”