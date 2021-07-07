‘There Are Always Going To Be Ways’: Activists Reportedly Plan To Defy Pro-Life Laws If Roe Is Overturned

“Even though our work is legal and we’re not doing anything wrong, we operate under the assumption what we do could become illegal at any time,” an anonymous member of the Mountain Access Brigade told Politico, referring to the group’s efforts to create privacy-supporting technology to advise mothers on how to obtain abortions or abortion pills.

During the pandemic, a number of Republican governors banned abortions as nonessential procedures, sparking anger and fear from many abortion proponents. Yellowhammer Fund activist Robin Marty told Politico that the pandemic allowed abortion proponents to get “a real view of what a South without access would look like.”

“People have so much fatigue when it comes to, ‘This is the worst. No, now this is even worse. Oh wait, this is even worse than that’,” Marty said.

With the rise of the at-home abortion pills, activists believe they will be able to conduct underground operations providing women with the abortion drugs at home even if the procedure is banned across the country, according to Politico.

One of the biggest online abortion pill providers, Aid Access, receives almost 30,000 requests per year, according to Politico, and their requests spiked 27% between March and April of 2020.