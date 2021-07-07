Dr. Fauci Tells People Hesitant About The Vaccine To ‘Just Get Over It’

White House senior medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that people hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should “just get over it.”

Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes,” where he went on a rant equating people’s hesitancy towards the vaccines’ safety to a “political statement.”

“This is not complicated. We’re not asking anybody to make any political statements one way or another,” he said.

“Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try to save the lives of yourself and your family,” says Dr. Fauci on the political polarization of the Covid vaccine. pic.twitter.com/9eqqCykBHN — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) July 8, 2021

"So many diseases that I deal with … don't have solutions. It's very frustrating — you don't have a treatment, or you don't have a vaccine," Fauci added. "Here, we have a vaccine that's highly, highly effective."

“What is the problem? Get over it. Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.” he concluded.

Fauci has previously warned about the possibility of the emergence of “two Americas” as a result of low vaccination rates in some areas of the country.

“When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions … you’re going to see the individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas,” Fauci said on June 30.