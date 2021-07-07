Cameron Kinley Gets Permission To Play For The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cameron Kinley has been granted permission to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Naval Academy graduate was initially denied the opportunity to play for the Bucs after signing as an undrafted free agent, and the decision sparked huge backlash.

US Navy denied undrafted free-agent CB Cameron Kinley’s request to delay his commission to play in the NFL. Kinley is being required to commission into the U.S. Navy as an Ensign. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

According to Adam Schefter, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has granted Kinley a waiver to pursue his NFL dreams.

The defensive back will no longer be required to immediately commission as an officer into the military. You can read Kinley’s full statement below.

Ensign Cameron Kinley has been granted the opportunity to play football by the Secretary of Defense, Retired General Lloyd Austin. Kinley initially was denied his request to delay his commission, but now be able to go to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/KqAKNVHS2H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2021

Obviously, this is great news for Kinley. He now gets the chance to try to play in the NFL, but I’m not sure this decision actually changes much.

Kinley pretty much has no shot of making the NFL. He’ll be lucky if he’s on the roster for more than one preseason game.

So, as soon as he’s cut by the Bucs, he’s headed straight back to the Navy.

I’m cheering for him, but I’m certainly not holding my breath that we see him on a regular season roster.