Charles Barkley Says He ‘Saw A Couple Cougars Last Night’ During The Match

Charles Barkley was in prime form Tuesday night during The Match.

When a bear was spotted by the cameras near the course, Barkley used the opportunity to let fans know he “saw a couple cougars last night.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did he see some cougars, but he then started listing their names. Watch the awesome video below.

I love Charles Barkley He said I saw some cougars last night… Olivia, Annie lol pic.twitter.com/Qp6GGuX54g — ????Toastysams???? (@toastysams13) July 7, 2021

For those of you keeping count at home, this is now the second time over the past few days that Barkley has talked about cougars on TV.

Just the other day, he dropped the phrase when his boss was shown on TV.

Charles Barkley “That’s something you don’t see often… a cougar that’s not in the wild” pic.twitter.com/dnQXSogDDy — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 4, 2021

Barkley is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whenever he opens his mouth, you know you’re about to get some entertainment gold.

That’s just a fact. Everything he talks about is absolutely hilarious.

It’s going to be a damn sad day when Barkley decides to retire. It’s going to be a very sad day. He’s one of the most entertaining men in all of sports, and he always keeps it real.

Charles Barkley on Cancel Culture pic.twitter.com/tf8iBNLZon — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) June 15, 2021

Props to Barkley for entertaining the masses as always. You just love to see it.