Dana White Says Conor McGregor Still Fights Because He ‘Makes A Sh*tload Of Money,’ Is Unsure How Much Longer He’ll Keep Going

UFC president Dana White thinks Conor McGregor’s passion for money is one of the main reasons why he’s still fighting.

McGregor will fight Dustin Poirier for the third time this upcoming weekend, and that means he’s in for another massive payday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

White thinks the Irish-born fighter’s love of money is why he’s still fighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

“The other thing Conor McGregor likes probably more than competition is money. When he fights, he makes a shitload of money. These are all still very important things to him at this point in his life,” White said during an interview with MMA Junkie, according to Outkick.

However, White sounds like he’s very aware of the fact that money won’t motivate McGregor forever. He added, “He’s extremely wealthy. The question is, ‘How much more of this does he want? How hungry is he?’ We’ll find out on Saturday night. Win, lose, or draw, we’ll find out probably a couple weeks after that what he wants to do next.”

You can watch the entire interview below.

You really can’t blame McGregor for still fighting if he’s earning huge paydays. I don’t know how much he’ll earn for his third fight against Poirier, but I’d have to imagine that it’s going to be north of $20 million.

Whenever he straps on the gloves, the UFC sells a ton of PPVs.

As for how much McGregor has left in the tank, it’s clear that he’s nearing the end of the road. That is obvious to anyone with eyes.

If he loses Saturday night, that might be it for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

We’ll find out what happens Saturday night! UFC 264 is going to be a fun time!