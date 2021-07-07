Falling Construction Drill Crushes Man To Death

A construction drill fell and crushed an Asian man to death Tuesday, the Philadelphia Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Police don’t know how long the man, 55, was trapped under the drill, the department told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF). He was still breathing but unconscious and bleeding heavily when police responded just after 9:10 p.m.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m., police told the DCNF.

BREAKING: 1 worker has died https://t.co/TgBLvEYAIx — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 7, 2021

A rig operator was taken to the hospital but wasn’t seriously hurt, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. (RELATED: Death on the Job: Immigrants, Latinos Killed On The Job At Higher Rate Than National Average)

The drill belongs to Cook Drilling Corporation of Trevose and it weighs 75 tons, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Police are investigating the accident and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also expected to look into the matter, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

