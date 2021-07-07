Suspected Serial Killer Who Allegedly Went On ‘Vicious’ Crime Spree Charged With 41 Felonies

A suspected serial killer has been charged with 41 felony counts after going on an alleged killing spree in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Keith Gibson, a 39-year-old ex-convict, is believed to have killed two people and injured four more in a “vicious” crime spree in the state of Delaware and has been charged with 41 felony counts. Gibson is also suspected of multiple murders in Pennsylvania, including his own mother’s murder, Fox News reported Tuesday.

#BREAKING: Keith Gibson, the suspect charged in the murders of a Philly Dunkin’ manager and his own mother, has now been formally charged with 41 felonies out of Delaware— including the murder of a Metro PCS worker Leslie Ruiz-Basilio. pic.twitter.com/BbPIY2fFzN — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) July 6, 2021

“This indictment lays out one of the most vicious, staggering crime sprees I’ve seen in my career,” a Tuesday statement from Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings read. “It is even more disturbing to think, based on what investigators have revealed in Pennsylvania, that this may just be the tip of the iceberg,” Jennings added, according to Fox News.

Gibson was previously convicted of manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and he served a 13-year sentence for his crimes, Fox News noted. Gibson was released from prison on Dec. 20, 2020, but found himself again in police custody for violating his probation, according to Fox News. He was released once again on April 27.

Authorities believe Gibson shot and killed 28-year-old Leslie Ruiz-Basilio on May 15 during the commission of robbing a cellphone store in Elsmere, Delaware, before stealing her car, Fox News reported.

Three weeks later, on June 5, investigators believe Gibson killed Christine Lugo, 40, while she opened her donut shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Fox News reported. Gibson allegedly took Lugo at gunpoint, stole $300 from her, and shot her in the head. He then shot and killed 42-year-old Ronald Wright in Wilmington, Delaware, during a street robbery, prosecutors claimed, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Inmate Who Confessed To Killing Serial Killer In Prison Won’t Face Death Penalty)

Alleged serial killer Keith Gibson was indicted on 41 felony charges by Delaware authorities Tuesday. Those charges include two murders, attempted murder, multiple assaults and robberies.https://t.co/OhHXN9Pid9 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) July 6, 2021

Over the course of the next three days, authorities believe Gibson robbed or assaulted three more individuals in Wilmington, and even tried to murder one of them, Fox News reported.

Gibson was reportedly arrested June 8 in connection to a robbery of a Rite-Aid in Wilmington. A store clerk was allegedly pistol-whipped during the robbery, authorities said, according to Fox News.

Pennsylvania authorities also believe that Gibson murdered his mother, 54-year-old Christine Gibson, and plan on bringing charges against him for her February murder, according to Fox News. They are also considering Gibson a suspect in a double murder in Philadelphia from January.

“We are still awaiting extradition for him before we can charge him with the murders he committed in Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson Officer Tanya Little told the Associated Press.