Kevin Durant Responds To Steve Kerr Saying He Shouldn’t Care About Social Media

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant doesn’t plan on giving up social media.

His former coach Steve Kerr apparently tried to get him to give up social media, but it clearly didn’t work, according to author Matt Sullivan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sullivan discussed the situation on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” podcast, and Durant responded to a screenshot of the conversation about Kerr wanting him to chill on social media, according to Larry Brown Sports.

This is taking me out pic.twitter.com/Ek79F66ZsM — kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 6, 2021

“I don’t see a problem with me interacting with basketball fans, it should be encouraged…steve should’ve also said that I’m never late and I work through every rep in practice with game speed. That should be more interesting than what I do on Twitter,” Durant tweeted Tuesday.

I don’t see a problem with me interacting with basketball fans, it should be encouraged…steve should’ve also said that I’m never late and I work through every rep in practice with game speed. That should be more interesting than what I do on Twitter. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 6, 2021

Durant is famous for his social media antics and for seemingly constantly getting into back and forth exchanges with random people.

I don’t understand it at all, but it’s who Durant is. If I had his kind of money, you’d never see me on social media.

I’d be too busy being rich.

Have you read my book? Steve said EXACTLY that: on the court, you couldn’t have handled the backlash any better. Everything you do is WAY more interesting than tweets, which is why they’re in three paragraphs out of 311 pages. Books, as opposed to Twitter, are all about context. pic.twitter.com/A2NhDMrpST — Matt Sullivan (@sullduggery) July 6, 2021

Yet, Durant likes hanging out on Twitter and mixing it up with people. It makes zero sense to me, but that’s just who the Brooklyn Nets star is.

Trust me, he’d probably be much better off if he deleted the app, but we all know that’s not going to happen.

Its why I still have twitter…they want me to act professional on the internet. No, I won’t lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 17, 2020

