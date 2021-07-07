The Movie About Kurt Warner’s Life Looks Unbelievably Bad

The movie about Kurt Warner’s rise to fame in the NFL looks like it’s going to be trash.

A behind the scenes clip was released Wednesday for “American Underdog,” and Warner might want to find a way to slam the brakes on this movie coming out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the laughably bad clip below.

Chase your dream. Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes look of American Underdog – in theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/IQbjwLTsgO — American Underdog (@AmericanUnderdg) July 7, 2021

It’s amazing how bad this movie looks. Like, it’s hard to believe this is real and not some “SNL” parody.

The saddest part is that I actually like Zachary Levi. He was awesome on “Chuck” back in the day on NBC.

Now, he’s going to be playing a legendary quarterback, and I’m not holding my breath that it goes well. In fact, I’d bet just about anything that it turns out to be terrible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Underdog (@americanunderdg)

Kurt Warner’s story deserves to be told. Time and time again, the NFL looked right past him until he forced them to pay attention.

By the time it was all said and done, he won a Super Bowl and had a hell of a career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner)

I’m just not sure “American Underdog” will do him justice because it looks atrocious. For those of you interested, it’s dropping at some point in December.