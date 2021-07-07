Megan Fox Responds To Ex, Brian Austin Green’s, Adoring Post To New Girlfriend

Megan Fox got everyone’s attention when she responded to her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green’s, adoring post to his new girlfriend, Sharma Burgess.

It happened after the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a post on Instagram showing him and the “Dancing With The Stars” pro sharing a smooch while on vacation, E! News reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

He captioned it, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with [heart emoji].” (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen)

The “Jennifer’s Body” star, who filed for divorce from Green in November, was among celebrities who saw the post and commented.

“Grateful for Sharna,” the 35-year-old actress wrote in the response to the post, along with a purple-heart emoji.

Burgess, who first sparked dating rumors with Green in December, also reacted to Brian’s post.

“There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with,” Sharma wrote. “I love you [heart emoji].”

Green and Fox tied the knot back in 2010 and have three children together, Journey, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.

Brian confirmed in May last year that he and the “Transformers” star had split up. Megan has since gone on to make headlines about her relationship with 31-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly.