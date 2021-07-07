Moms Speak Out After Private School Expels Their Kids Over Questioning CRT

Mothers spoke out on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning after a private school in Ohio allegedly expelled their children after they spoke out against critical race theory.

Columbus Academy will not re-enroll Amy Gonzalez’s child and two of Andrea Gross’ children because the mothers allegedly breached a contract by leading a campaign against the school’s alleged efforts to “indoctrinate” students with leftist ideology, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Republicans Are Turning Up The Heat With Anti-Critical Race Theory Bills And The Reaction Is Hitting A Boiling Point)

“I feel like it is unfortunate that when you are speaking out and you are trying to say your truth, unfortunately, there are people who want to retaliate against you,” Gross told “Fox & Friends First,” alongside Gonzalez. “In this case, they retaliated against our children, who are innocent.”

Gross and Gonzalez asked about Columbus Academy’s activities about race and anti-conservative leanings for months, according to Fox News. Both are members of the Pro CA Coalition that fights against critical race theory being taught at Columbus Academy.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“We tried, in the best way possible, to represent and speak up not only for our children but also our teachers,” Gonzalez told host Todd Piro. “At a private school, they did not have a union. I believe a lot of it is coming from The National Association of Independent Schools.”

Gross said Columbus Academy denied Pro CA Coalition’s request for a “confidential reporting line” for both teachers and mothers, according to Fox News.

A spokesperson from Columbus Academy said, “Columbus Academy does not comment on the circumstances of any student or family. However, any parent who waged a public campaign of false and misleading statements and inflammatory attacks harmful to the employees, the reputation, or the financial stability of Columbus Academy would be in clear violation of the Enrollment Agreement and would be denied re-enrollment for the following school year.”