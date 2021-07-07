MSNBC Guest Says January 6 Was ‘Worse Than 9/11’

Former Republican strategist Matthew Dowd said on MSNBC Tuesday night that Jan. 6 was worse than the 9/11 terrorist attack because it continues to divide our country.

Dowd began by claiming the country is in a much worse place after Jan. 6 “because there’s been no accountability” and has “allowed the Republicans to continue the big lie they’ve pushed across.” He then asked what would have happened if “we had done nothing” after 9/11, and MSNBC host Joy Reid nodded in agreement. (RELATED: Biden Comes Out Against Establishing Presidential Commission To Investigate Jan. 6)

“Think about that, if we had done nothing after 9/11,” Dowd continued. “To me, though there was less loss of life on January 6, January 6 was worse than 9/11 because it’s continued to rip our country apart and give permission for people to pursue autocratic means. So I think we’re in a much worse place than we’ve been. And I think, as I’ve said to you before, we’re in the most perilous point in time since 1861 in the advent of the Civil War.”

Reid once again said that she agreed with Dowd and complained that most elected Democrats are not “as afraid as we are.” She went on to compare the state of the country to Mussolini’s Italy and the brown shirts, adding that to her “it looks directly like fascism.” The MSNBC host also complained about “the centering of white citizens that happen to be the top citizens or else the country dies” and said she’s not sure what to do with the Republican party.

“The only thing you can do is rid the country of that political party,” Dowd responded. “Make it suffer devastating losses in a series of elections. To me, there’s no moral argument we can make against Republicans who’ve decided that moral positioning doesn’t matter anymore.”

“The Republicans think their base is bigoted and their base is stupid,” he added. “And that’s why they keep doing what they’re doing.”