The Suns Beating The Bucks In Game One Of The NBA Finals Gets Poor TV Ratings

The Phoenix Suns beating the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 didn’t get great TV ratings Tuesday night.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Suns earning a victory in game one averaged roughly 6.41 million viewers on ABC, which isn’t very impressive at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

Now, it is worth noting that game one of the 2021 NBA Finals beat every game in 2020 in the early data other than game one.

So, while the numbers weren’t great for the Suns going up 1-0, they’re still better than five of the six games LeBron James and the Lakers played against the Heat in 2020.

For comparison, in 2018, game one had more than 17 million viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

I’m actually surprised the TV ratings are this bad for the first game of the series between the Suns and Bucks. Seeing as how both teams are non-traditional powers, I figured more people would be interested than usual.

I thought we might see the numbers spike up to what they were a few years ago. Apparently, I was very wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

We’ll see if the numbers go up Thursday night for game two on ABC!