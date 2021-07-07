Netflix Releases An Exclusive Clip From ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’

Netflix has dropped a special clip from “Fear Street Part 2: 1978.”

In the short clip, a female character is tied up by some other teens pursuing her and is threatened with being hanged from the same tree as witch Sarah Frier. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While it seems like the whole thing is a stunt done over stealing, it still sets a tone for when “Part 2” drops Friday morning.

Give it a watch below.

At this point, I feel like I’ve said it a million times, but I’ll say it again. “Fear Street” is awesome, and I couldn’t have loved “1994” more if I tried.

Everything about it was incredible and felt so nostalgic. I was hooked the entire movie as I hate pizza, drank beer and learned about the curse placed on Shadyside by Sarah Frier.

Following the ending of “1994,” we now know we’re going back in time in order to find out what happened at a summer camp in 1978.

Yeah, you don’t have to say anything else to me. I’m 100% sold. Sign me up immediately for another great Friday night!

Netflix is out here crushing homers and “Fear Street” is the best content the streaming giant has produced in a long time.

Make sure to check back this weekend for my full review!