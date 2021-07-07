‘My White Kids Are Oppressing My Black Kids?’: Nevada Mom Discusses CRT Lawsuit Against Son’s Charter School

Gabrielle Clark thought that things would be “smooth sailing” for her son William, but ended up having an “unbelievable experience” with her child’s Las Vegas, Nevada charter school, the Democracy Prep Agassi Campus (DPAC).

In a fundraising page on GiveSendGo, Clark claimed her son was given an assignment that required him to list “race, religion, sexual orientation, and disabilities” and to then assign labels to them. Her son refused, and teachers allegedly threatened to fail him.

“I am biracial. My mother was black, my father was white,” Clark told Jeff Charles on a July 7 episode of the podcast “A Fresh Perspective with Jeff Charles.” She then went on to explain she was married twice, once to a black man, once to a white man. “So, I have some kids who are three-quarters black and some kids who are three-quarters white.”

She went on to ask, “When this all happened, I’m thinking, ‘So my white kids are oppressing my black kids? Is that what we’re saying?’”

After her son’s graduation was threatened, Clark filed suit against the school.

In a document titled First-Amended-Complaint-ECF-No.-106, filed on May 3, Clark said she was told by DPAC Principal Adam Johnson that the “Sociology of Change” course used “intersectionality” as its theoretical basis and was “inspired by political activist, academic, and ‘Critical Race Theory’ proponent Kimberlé Crenshaw.” (RELATED: Moms Speak Out After Private School Expels Their Kids Over Questioning CRT)

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“The lesson categorized certain racial and religious identities as inherently ‘oppressive,’ singling these identities out in bold text, and instructed pupils, including William, who fell into these categories to accept the label ‘oppressor’ regardless of whether they disagreed with the pejorative characterization of their heritage, convictions, and identities,” the suit went on to say.

Clark serves as the head of No Left Turn in Education’s Nevada chapter.