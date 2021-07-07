NFL Insider Thinks The Jaguars Will Likely Cut Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars might be rapidly nearing an end.

The Jaguars sent shockwaves through the NFL when they decided to sign Tebow as a tight end, and there had been some chatter that he was impressing. However, CBS Sports writer Patrik Walker thinks there’s a very good chance that the Florida Heisman winner doesn’t make it to week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Walker wrote the following about Tebow’s future with the team:

Tebow had to know this was a long shot when he signed on, and his only saving grace might be his relationship with Urban Meyer — the reason he’s getting this shot in the first place. That said, even Meyer is claiming Tebow will be evaluated like others on the roster with no special considerations…Headlines aside, this is the most sensical cut to be made by the Jaguars, unless they want to sacrifice a seat on their 53-man roster for a 33-year-old who’s never played tight end before and came out of retirement to try.

As I’ve said many times before, I really hope that Tebow is able to stick around and make the final roster for the Jaguars.

However, it honestly doesn’t look great at the moment.

Tebow came out of the gate with some serious momentum, but that seems to have cooled off in a major way. Even Urban Meyer seems to recognize that Tebow’s chances of making the final squad aren’t great.

When the guy who brought you in no longer sounds optimistic, you know trouble is brewing.

Hopefully, I just turn out to be wrong because I think we’d all love to see Tebow make it.